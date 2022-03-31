Ukraine war has 'deadly' impact on Arab region: US top diplomat Blinken

ALGIERS (AFP) - Russia's invasion of Ukraine is having a "deadly" impact and threatening security in the Arab world, particularly through spiralling wheat prices, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in Algiers Wednesday (March 30).

He was speaking on the final leg of a trip that began with an unprecedented summit in an Israeli kibbutz, attended by Mr Blinken and the foreign ministers of Egypt, the Jewish state and three Arab countries that normalised ties with it in 2020.

Addressing journalists in Algiers, he said that while Russia's invasion of Ukraine seemed distant, it has already had "deadly consequences for citizens in the region".

"It's having a direct impact on their lives right now, particularly with regard to rising food prices... especially wheat," he said.

This poses "grave threats to security" in Arab countries, he added.

North African nations are heavily dependent on wheat imports and Mr Blinken earlier said they were facing "disaster" over the massive shock the war dealt to already tight supplies.

Both Russia and Ukraine are major wheat producers, and Moscow also exports vast amounts of oil and gas.

Mr Blinken said there was "a clear aggressor and a clear victim" in the Ukraine conflict.

"It's important to stand with the victim and to stand for the principles that have also been violated," he said.

Mr Blinken met Algeria's President Abdelmadjid Tebboune after holding talks with Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra.

It was his first visit as top US diplomat to the North African country, a Moscow ally and a major gas producer that has faced calls to boost exports to Europe after prices soared.

But Mr Blinken made no mention of that subject during a press conference after his meetings on Wednesday.

The top US diplomat had flown in on Wednesday morning from Algeria's arch-rival Morocco, which in 2020 normalised ties with Israel under a deal that sparked renewed tensions between Algiers and Rabat over the disputed territory of Western Sahara.