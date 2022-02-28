Wheat prices surge almost 9% as Russian sanctions upend commodities markets

SINGAPORE (BLOOMBERG) - Prices of wheat and corn soared after Western nations imposed tougher sanctions on Russia for the invasion of Ukraine, upending global commodities markets and threatening further increases in food inflation.

The United States and its European allies agreed over the weekend to exclude some Russian banks from the Swift bank messaging system, which is used for trillions of dollars worth of transactions around the world. They also targeted the Russian central bank's foreign reserves.

Wheat futures rose as much as 8.7 per cent in Chicago to $9.3475 a bushel. Corn advanced as much as 5 per cent, while soya beans climbed 3.9 per cent.

