Ukraine, hunger, inflation: G-7 leaders navigate myriad of crises

ELMAU CASTLE, Germany (AFP) - G7 leaders including US President Joe Biden gather on Sunday (June 26) in southern Germany, seeking emphatic backing for Ukraine against Russia's invasion while grappling with the intensifying global fallout of the war.

From soaring inflation to a looming food crisis and energy shortages, the conflict in Ukraine, now in its fifth month, has mired the world in a series of crises.

As the leaders of the Group of Seven most industrialised nations meet at the Bavarian alpine resort of Elmau Castle, they will also be confronted with the looming threat of recession as well as pressures over climate change.

On the eve of the gathering, thousands of protesters marched in Munich, about 100km away, warning leaders against rolling back on climate commitments amid tensions on the energy market as Russia slashes supplies to Europe.

Striking a confident tone, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who is hosting the summit, said: "We can make important decisions... if we act as one and with determination."

'Don't give up'

Scholz and his counterparts have been locked in months of emergency action since Russia sent in troops to Ukraine on Feb 24.

While Western allies have hammered the Russian economy with unprecedented sanctions, President Vladimir Putin's troops have been digging in their heels for a drawn-out war.

Ahead of the talks, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged allies not to waver in their support.

"Ukraine can win and it will win. But they need our backing to do so. Now is not the time to give up on Ukraine," he said, as Britain announced another US$525 million (S$727 million) in guarantees for World Bank lending later this year.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will make the same plea when he joins in via video-link on Monday.

John Kirby, National Security Council spokesman at the White House, said the G-7 will be seeking to hold Russia accountable and to increase the costs and consequences of the war on Putin and his economy.

At the same time, they will be seeking to minimise "as much as possible the effect of these rising oil prices and the way (Putin) has weaponised energy".

The fallout on the economy will be at the centre of the G-7's opening session.

Just six months back, the global economy had been poised for a huge post-pandemic recovery but it was now staring down the barrel of a recession.

"Core problems that are on the top of mind for all of us" include "rising prices, supply chain disruptions all exacerbated by this war in Ukraine", said Kirby.