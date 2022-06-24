British PM Johnson's Conservatives lose two by-election seats to opposition

LONDON (REUTERS) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson took in chastening defeats in two parliamentary by-elections on Friday (June 24) in a sign of the depth of voter discontent after months of scandals and a growing cost of living crisis.

The defeats, including one in a previously safe seat, renew speculation about Mr Johnson's future after after he earlier this month survived one move by Conservative lawmakers against him.

The prime minister has come under intense pressure to resign since he was fined for breaking Covid-19 lockdown rules after a police investigation into gatherings at his Downing Street offices, with discontent also growing over a mounting cost of living crisis.

The centrist Liberal Democrats party candidate Richard Foord won the Tiverton and Honiton seat in a deeply Conservative part of southwest England by a majority of nearly 6,144 votes, overturning a Conservative majority of more than 24,000 won in 2019.

The Liberal Democrats said the win in Thursday's election makes it the biggest ever majority to be overturned at a British parliamentary by-election, suggesting that other Conservative lawmakers may be at risk of losing their seats in the party’s southern heartlands.

“Tonight, the people of Tiverton and Honiton have spoken for Britain. They’ve sent a loud and clear message: It’s time for Boris Johnson to go, and go now,” the winning Lib Dem candidate Foord said in his victory speech. “With every day Boris Johnson clings to office, he brings further shame, chaos and neglect.”

In the separate parliamentary seat of Wakefield in northern England, opposition Labour Party candidate Simon Lightwood won the by-election by a majority of 4,925 votes, winning back a seat that Labour had lost in 2019 for the first time in 90 years.

Mr Johnson led the Conservatives to their biggest majority in three decades at the 2019 national election, winning praise from his party for his ability to win in traditionally Labour-voting areas in north and central England.

However, the loss of Wakefield could indicate that his ability to win again in these areas at the next national election, expected in 2024, has been compromised too.

The prime minister on Thursday rejected the suggestion that he could resign if the Conservatives lost both seats, saying it was common for governing parties to lose mid-term by-elections.

The two by-elections were triggered by high-profile resignations of Conservative lawmakers - one who admitted watching pornography in parliament, and another found guilty of sexually abusing a teenage boy.