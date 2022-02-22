Russian order to deploy 'peacekeepers' in eastern Ukraine is 'nonsense': US at UN

UNITED NATIONS (AFP/REUTERS) - Russia's order to deploy 'peacekeepers' in eastern Ukraine is "nonsense", Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US ambassador to the United Nations said on Monday (Feb 21), adding that Moscow's recognition of the breakaway eastern regions were part of its attempt to create a pretext for a further invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking at an emergency UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine, Thomas-Greenfield heaped scorn on Russian President Vladimir Putin's assertion that the troops he earlier ordered deployed to the rebel-held Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine would act in a peacekeeping role.

"He calls them peacekeepers. This is nonsense. We know what they really are," Thomas-Greenfield said, adding that the consequences of Russia's actions will be dire across Ukraine, Europe and worldwide and that the humanitarian toll will expand significantly if Moscow invaded further.

Putin’s order has been widely seen as paving the way for an operation to deploy part of the potential invasion force he has massed on Ukraine’s borders.

In a lengthy televised national address announcing his recognition of the rebel-held areas, Putin railed against Ukraine as a failed state and “puppet” of the West, repeatedly suggesting it was essentially part of Russia.

Thomas-Greenfield said the speech amounted to a “series of outrageous, false claims” that were aimed at “creating a pretext for war”.

Ukraine had called for the Security Council to meet after Russia’s recognition of the two breakaway regions on Monday.

Eight council members, including the United States, Britain and France, backed Kyiv’s request.

It was the third Security Council meeting on Ukraine in as many weeks.

The body has met dozens of times to discuss the Ukraine crisis since Russia occupied Ukraine’s Crimea region in 2014. It cannot take any action because Russia is a veto-power along with France, Britain, China and the United States.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres believes Russia has violated the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine with its decision to recognise eastern Ukraine as independent entities, a UN spokesman said.

UN political affairs chief Rosemary DiCarlo told the Security Council the United Nations regretted Russia’s order to deploy troops into eastern Ukraine on a reported “peacekeeping mission.”