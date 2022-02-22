Ukraine president 'urgently' preparing address on Russia

KYIV (REUTERS) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was "urgently" preparing an address in the early hours of Tuesday (Feb 22) on Russia's recognition of Russian-backed separatist regions as independent.

Zelensky tweeted that he was also planning to speak to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and European Council President Charles Michel after earlier speaking to US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Separately, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Ukraine had requested an urgent meeting of the United Nations Security Council "due to Russia's illegal actions".