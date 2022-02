Britain to immediately impose hard economic sanctions on Russia: Johnson

LONDON (REUTERS) - Britain will immediately impose hard economic sanctions on Russia after President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday (Feb 22).

A Reuters witness saw tanks and other military hardware moving through the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk after Mr Putin formally recognised the breakaway regions and ordered the deployment of Russian forces to “keep the peace”.

“We will immediately institute a package of economic sanctions,” Mr Johnson told reporters.

“This is, I should stress, just the first barrage of UK economic sanctions against Russia, because we expect I’m afraid that there is more Russian irrational behaviour to come.”

Mr Johnson said he would set out the sanctions in the House of Commons, probably at around 1230 GMT (8.30pm Singapore time).

The sanctions, Mr Johnson said, would be “targeted not just at entities in Donbass and Luhansk and Donetsk, but in Russia itself – targeting Russian economic interests as hard as we can”.

Britain has threatened to cut off Russian companies’ access to US dollars and British pounds, blocking them from raising capital in London and to expose what Mr Johnson calls the “Russian doll” of property and company ownership.

Britain has not yet spelled out who would fall under the sanctions, but has pledged that there would be nowhere for Russian oligarchs to hide. Mr Johnson has said targets could include Russian banks.

Hundreds of billions of dollars have flowed into London and Britain’s overseas territories from Russia since the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991, and London has become the Western city of choice for the super-wealthy of Russia and other former Soviet republics.

Mr Putin will find he has “gravely miscalculated”, Mr Johnson said, adding that Moscow appeared to be bent on a full scale invasion of its former Soviet neighbour.

Mr Johnson chaired a meeting of Britain’s national emergency security committee early on Tuesday.

“I think that the tragedy of the present situation is that President Putin has surrounded himself with like-minded advisors who tell him that Ukraine is not a proper country. And I think that he is going to find that he has gravely miscalculated,” Mr Johnson told reporters after the meeting.