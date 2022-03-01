Huge Russian military convoy near Ukraine's capital Kyiv stretches for miles as bombs fall on Kharkiv

KYIV/MOSCOW (REUTERS) - Russian artillery bombarded residential districts of Ukraine's second largest city Kharkiv on Monday (Feb 28) as a 27km-long military convoy headed closer to Ukranian capital, Kyiv.

As Russian forces attempt to close in on Kyiv, Moscow faces increasing international isolation as talks to resolve the conflict failed to make a breakthrough.

Ukrainian officials said the Kharkiv attacks had killed civilians, including children.

Russia faces economic turmoil as Western nations, united in condemnation of its assault, hit it with sanctions that rippled around the world and whose targets include President Vladimir Putin and his confidants.

The European Union placed new sanctions on Russian oligarchs and officials and some of its members urged the bloc to begin talks on Ukrainian accession.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy signed a letter formally requesting EU membership, an emphatic statement of commitment to Western values.

But Mr Putin showed no sign of reconsidering the invasion he unleashed on Russia's neighbour last Thursday in an attempt to pull it firmly back under Moscow's influence and redraw Europe's security map.

He dismissed the West as an "empire of lies" and replied to the new sanctions with moves to shore up Russia's crumbling rouble currency.

The Russian invasion - the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two - has failed to achieve the decisive early gains that Putin would have hoped for, and Kharkiv in Ukraine's northeast has become a major battleground.

Regional administration chief Oleg Synegubov said Russian artillery had pounded residential districts even though no Ukrainian army positions or strategic infrastructure were there.

At least 11 people were killed, he said.

"This is happening in the daytime, when people have gone out to the pharmacy, for groceries, or for drinking water. It's a crime," he said.

Kharkiv's mayor, Mr Igor Terekhov, said four people had died after emerging from a bomb shelter to collect water, and that a family with three children had burned to death in a car.

Earlier, Ukrainian Interior Ministry adviser Anton Herashchenko said Russian rocket strikes on Kharkiv had killed dozens. It was not possible to verify the casualty figures independently.

Moscow's United Nations ambassador, speaking in New York, said the Russian army did not pose a threat to civilians.

Images from the US satellite company Maxar showed a Russian military convoy stretching over 27km and moving closer to the capital, Kyiv, which remains under Ukrainian government control.