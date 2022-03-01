Putin lays out conditions as Russians shell Ukrainian city

KHARKIV, UKRAINE (AFP) - Russian President Vladmir Putin on Monday (Feb 28) levelled conditions on ending Moscow's offensive against Ukraine as Russian forces shelled the country's second city in the face of sweeping Western sanctions.

The Russian attacks on Kharkiv killed at least 11 people, Ukrainian officials said.

Kyiv says more than 350 civilians, including 14 children, have been killed since the invasion began on Thursday.

The United Nations said more than half a million people have fled the country.

Russian and Ukrainian negotiators on Monday met for the first time since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion with Ukraine demanding a ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian troops. The talks ended with both sides agreeing to continue a second-round of negotiations "soon".

In a lengthy telephone call, Mr Putin told French President Emmanuel Macron that "the demilitarisation and denazification" of Ukraine and Western recognition of Russian sovereignty over the Crimean peninsula were prerequisites to ending fighting in Ukraine, the Kremlin said.

"The Russian enemy is bombing residential areas of Kharkiv, where there is no critical infrastructure, where there are no positions of the armed forces," said Mr Oleg Sinegubov, the governor of the region that includes Kharkiv.

An AFP photographer in the city inspected damage caused by fighting on Sunday, finding a destroyed school, as well as several burned out Russian infantry vehicles.

Russian corpses in army fatigues could also be seen in the streets.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned what he called "the barbaric air strikes being carried out by Russia against innocent civilians, including children".

Earlier on Monday, the Russian army urged Ukrainians to leave Kyiv "freely" on one highway out ahead of what is an expected Russian offensive to capture the capital.