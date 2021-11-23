THE BIG STORY

Chinese President Xi Jinping has assured his South-east Asian counterparts in a special summit of top leaders that China will not bully its smaller neighbours, even as tensions in the South China Sea have escalated.

Mr Xi also handed out vaccines and funds to help Asean's Covid-19 response.

A Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) captain linked to a 2018 incident in which a Bionix infantry vehicle mounted a Land Rover, killing its 22-year-old driver, was yesterday found guilty of causing death by a rash act. Ong Lin Jie, now 30, had ordered the driver of the Land Rover to overtake the Bionix although it was not safe.

WORLD

Shops, restaurants and festive markets were shuttered yesterday as Austria returned to a partial lockdown, with its 8.9 million people forbidden from leaving home save for a few exceptions, such as working, exercising and buying essentials.

Meanwhile, several European cities saw a weekend of violence against virus measures with angry residents clashing with police.

WORLD

Senior Pakatan Harapan leaders have defended Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, after his leadership of the opposition coalition was called into question. The coalition, which contested all 28 legislative assembly seats at stake in Saturday's Melaka state elections, took only five. The next state poll is expected in Sarawak.

SINGAPORE

At least 29 police reports have been filed against property investment firm PIP Holdings, alleging that it owes the complainants money for investment projects. Some 170 investors and millions of dollars are said to be involved. PIP, run by Singaporean Jerome Tan Tor Teng, is said to have been building a theme park in Western Australia.

TECH

Mr Joseph Oh developed a motor speech disorder that makes him slur his words after suffering brain inflammation when he was seven. It was hard for others to understand him and he struggled in school.

But technology - in the form of a text-to-speech app - helped turn his life around when he entered the polytechnic.