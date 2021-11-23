Taking special needs technology mainstream

When he was just seven years old, Mr Joseph Oh suffered a viral infection that caused inflammation in his brain. He recovered after a few months, but developed a motor speech disorder that makes him slur his words.

It was difficult for others to understand him, and the self-described introvert became even more reticent and reluctant to interact with others. His self-esteem and confidence plummeted.

School was difficult. His teachers would ignore him when he asked questions. "I felt very left out for years," said Mr Oh, now 25, using handwritten notes during a recent interview.

His teachers likely had little exposure to people with disabilities at the time, he said.

But technology helped turn things around for him.

After he enrolled in Republic Polytechnic in 2018 to study marine science and aquaculture, he was referred by a school counsellor who specialised in special education needs to the Specialised Assistive Technology Centre under disability charity SPD.

There, Mr Oh learnt how to use a specialised text-to-speech app, including how to customise its speaking voice by changing its speed or pitch.

Through using it during presentations in class, he became better able to express himself and his confidence grew, he said.

Opportunities opened up as well. His polytechnic lecturers allowed him to do his final-year project at Nanyang Technological University.

And now he is employed as a laboratory technologist at Temasek Life Sciences Laboratory.

Advances in such assistive technology over the years have helped many people with disabilities, including Mr Oh, meet day-to-day challenges, with software now available on more mainstream consumer electronic devices.

The app that Mr Oh uses is available for Apple's iPad tablets.

CONTINUALLY ADAPTING As the education landscape changes, it is necessary to continually adapt to make learning accessible to students with different needs, to support them in building good lives where they can be connected, included, independent and heard. MS SITI FARHANI JUMAHAT, a lead teacher at Yishun Park School under the Rainbow Centre, on how assistive technology has helped its students.

Tech giants Apple, Google and Microsoft have in recent months also improved accessibility features in their products. These include letting people use facial gestures to navigate their phones, and enhancements to speech-to-text functions.

SPD chief executive Abhimanyau Pal said: "This has largely made it possible for persons with disabilities to enjoy using software and devices that are widely used by the general population."

It also means more people with disabilities are no longer limited to niche and expensive devices - such as dedicated ones that help people communicate, which previously could cost up to several thousands of dollars, he said.

This is as there are now communication apps that can perform similar functions for mainstream electronic devices, and they cost less - up to $400 for some apps.

The advent and proliferation of smart home devices has also been a boon.

"This can go a long way towards enabling persons with disabilities to live more independently," said Mr Alvin Tan, head of technology catalyst at SG Enable, an agency that provides services for people with disabilities.

Devices such as smart speakers have enabled those with visual and physical disabilities to control household functions - such as the air-conditioner or the lights - by voice.

Assistive technology has also benefited students with special needs in their learning journey.

The Rainbow Centre, which provides educational services for children with multiple disabilities, said eye trackers have enabled its students to use their eyes to make selections on apps, allowing them to participate in lessons and communicate with others.

Special switches also help them to easily carry out actions on devices such as tablets.

Even as the Covid-19 pandemic has made it difficult for students with special needs to be taken outside to be taught how to travel in public, apps and online resources have allowed educators to still go over lessons with them.

Google Maps, for instance, has been used to help them learn how to get from place to place.

Ms Siti Farhani Jumahat, a lead teacher at Yishun Park School under the Rainbow Centre, said: "As the education landscape changes, it is necessary to continually adapt to make learning accessible to students with different needs, to support them in building good lives where they can be connected, included, independent and heard."

Meanwhile, more people are tapping the Assistive Technology Fund for government subsidies to buy or repair assistive devices.

From April 2019 to March last year, SG Enable administered more than 3,000 fund applications, up from 1,900 between April 2015 and March 2016.

Mr Tan said this was due to more awareness of assistive technology devices and the scheme, as well as the fund's eligibility criteria being eased.

And the Tech Able assistive technology space, which opened in 2015 and is managed by SG Enable and SPD at the Enabling Village, has supported more than 1,300 people with disabilities.

While technology can help, it can go only so far.

"What's more important is how open people are in accepting people with disabilities," said Mr Oh.

• To find out more on assistive technology, visit techable.enablingvillage.sg