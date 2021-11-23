Xi to Asean leaders: China will always be good partner

Chinese President Xi Jinping has assured South-east Asian leaders that China does not seek hegemony and will not bully its smaller neighbours, even while tensions in the South China Sea have escalated.

At a special summit held virtually yesterday between the top leaders of China and the Asean states to mark 30 years of dialogue relations, Mr Xi also pledged aid in terms of Covid-19 vaccines and funds to support the grouping's pandemic response.

The meeting comes after a skirmish in the South China Sea last week that involved the Chinese Coast Guard blocking boats carrying supplies to the Philippine military in the disputed Spratly Islands, and firing a water cannon on the vessels.

The incident, which China says was an act of defence of its sovereignty, drew strong protest from the Philippine government.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte condemned the act at the virtual summit. "We abhor the recent event in the Ayungin Shoal and view with grave concern other similar developments," he said, adding that the episode "does not speak well of the relations between our nations and our partnership".

It is not clear if Mr Xi responded to Mr Duterte's remarks, but he had cordial words for the Asean leaders. "China was, is, and will always be Asean's good neighbour, good friend and good partner," he said via video link.

Stressing the need for dialogue instead of confrontation, he said "China will never seek hegemony, much less bully smaller countries".

The South-east Asian nations will receive 150 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines, and also an injection of US$5 million (S$6.8 million) into their joint Covid-19 Asean Response Fund, Mr Xi said.

China also promised more funds for development assistance and collaboration in research.

The leaders upgraded the dialogue relations to the status of "comprehensive strategic partnership", which allows for deeper collaboration.

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said Asean and China should look at how to progressively open up their borders to one another as vaccination rates improve across the region.

The leaders also discussed upgrading their free trade area, which was signed in 2002; and the roll-out of the bigger and newer trade pact, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, which Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said could help speed up regional recovery.

The trade pact, involving Asean's 10 member states and its five free trade agreement partners - China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand - kicks in next year.

In a joint statement after the meeting, both sides reaffirmed the principles of the Asean Outlook on the Indo-Pacific and stressed the importance of upholding international law.

Glaringly missing from the high-level summit was Myanmar's junta chief Min Aung Hlaing, as Asean leaders held firm on their consensus that the country send a non-political representative.

They first want to see progress on an agreement to allow an Asean special envoy into Myanmar to help mediate a peaceful solution to February's military coup.

When asked about Myanmar's absence, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian would say only that the meeting was a success thanks to the efforts of China, Myanmar, the Philippines and other countries.

Myanmar is the coordinating country for Asean-China relations this year and the Chinese media said its Foreign Minister Wunna Maung Lwin remarked that Myanmar was "pleased with the success of the summit".