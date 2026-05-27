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Tanker reports external explosion off Oman coast, crew safe

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Vessels anchored at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, on May 25, 2026.

Vessels anchored at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, on May 25, 2026.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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DUBAI - The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said on May 26 that a tanker had reported an external explosion on the vessel’s port side, close to the waterline, 60 nautical miles off Oman’s capital Muscat.

UKMTO said the vessel, identified as the Olympic Life, and its crew were safe, although the tanker reported some bunker fuel had been discharged into the sea. It said the cause of the incident was unknown.

According to MarineTraffic vessel-tracking data, the Greek-owned Very Large Crude Carrier was sailing past Muscat at around 7am GMT (3pm Singapore time), heading out of the Gulf of Oman, and was not carrying cargo.

The vessel is owned by Athens-based Olympic Shipping & Management, the successor to Olympic Management founded by late shipping magnate Aristotle Onassis, according to the Onassis Foundation’s website.

The company was not immediately available for comment. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.