Saudi prosecutor to seek death penalty for Jamal Khashoggi killers

RIYADH (BLOOMBERG) - Saudi Arabia will seek the death penalty for the killers of government critic Jamal Khashoggi, who was murdered at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct 2, a Saudi prosecutor said on Thursday (Nov 15).

Eleven people have been charged in Khashoggi's murder out of 21 people held in the case, the prosecutor said.

Khashoggi, a former palace insider-turned-critic, was strangled to death at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct 2 and his body dismembered, the Saudi chief prosecutor has said.

Turkey has shared an audio recording of the killing with the US, France, Canada, Germany and Britain, but it has stopped just short of blaming Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the 33-year-old who runs the affairs of the kingdom day to day.

Saudi Arabia has vehemently denied he had any knowledge of the operation, which the authorities initially denied, then said was an interrogation gone wrong.

The high profile of Khashoggi, a US-based Washington Post columnist, and the drip-drip of sensational leaks about his demise have provoked a global outcry and tarnished the reputation of the brash young prince, whose efforts to cast himself as a bolder reformer and trusted US ally have often chafed against his policies abroad.