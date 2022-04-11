Mangroves thrive in UAE desert to help fight climate change

ABU DHABI - On the way to Jubail Mangrove Park, north of Abu Dhabi city, you will see two distinct habitats divided by the highway.

On one side, cacti, ghaf trees and desert bushes, some withered, are scattered on dry land with dust swirling around them - a typical scene in an arid climate.

But along the coastline, you will see clusters of stout, healthy mangrove trees half-submerged in the salty waters and extending into the Persian Gulf. A green oasis has sprung up from an oil-rich region.

Mangroves and deserts hardly sound like a strong pairing, but mangroves dominate the coastal vegetation of the Arabian Peninsula.

The species that dominates the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is the grey mangrove, or Avicennia marina - recognised by its carpet of spindly breathing roots encircling each tree. The hardy plant can thrive in high temperatures and salinity.

Abu Dhabi is home to about 70 per cent of the UAE's mangroves, and this figure is set to only grow. During the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow last year, the UAE pledged to plant 100 million more mangrove trees by 2030 - to soak up more planet-warming carbon dioxide and guard against sea-level rise.

Last week, the United Nations' top climate science body cited reforestation as a way to help limit the release of greenhouse gas emissions and help mankind avoid a harsher climate change impact.

UAE has about 180 sq km of mangroves, which capture 43,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide each year. Adding a 100 million more trees will almost triple the coverage to 483 sq km.

"I call the Avicennia marina the 'tree of giving'," said Mr Fawaz Chehab, 42, head ranger at Jubail Mangrove Park.

"It takes all the bad things, and gives us all the good things by filtering the water and the air."

Mangroves pull carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere by photosynthesis and trap it in the leaves, branches and roots - turning it into blue carbon, which is abundant in the soil and underground.

Blue carbon refers to the carbon locked up in marine ecosystems such as mangroves and seagrass meadows. Mangroves can soak up three to four times more carbon than forests on land.

Jubail Mangrove Park also serves as a nursery for young fishes, sheltering them from predators out in the sea. At times, flamingos will flock on the outskirts of the mangroves.