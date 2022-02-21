Science Journals: Planting a tree for habitat restoration at Kranji Coastal Nature Park

SINGAPORE - The sun beat down on our sweat-stained backs as we toiled away, changkul (garden hoe) in hand, digging into the earth to plant our tree saplings.

The idea of tree planting I previously had in my head involved removing soil from the surface - and I took it to be much easier than my current struggles with the sheer weight of the gardening tool.

It helps to focus on the mechanics of digging - how the changkul is held and thrust into the soil, how its handle is levered, and how the soil is then gently and effortlessly lifted out.

Getting these techniques right makes a world of difference - as I learnt the hard way.

With plans in place to plant one million trees by 2030 to restore Singapore’s green canopy, the heart of the effort will likely have to be community-led.

This is not easy, since urbanites often lack a sense of intimacy with their natural environment.

Acknowledging this, National University of Singapore (NUS) biology lecturer N. Sivasothi coordinates regular planting sessions with environmental volunteer group NUS Toddycats at the Kranji Coastal Nature Park, where participants can get their hands dirty and play a role in reforesting the area.

The group, which has already made 19 visits - one of which I joined - to the nature park so far, will be working there for the long term, said Mr Sivasothi.

This helps to create a sense of connection with the land, and in turn, cultivates an appreciation for Singapore's natural habitats, he added.

The National Parks Board (NParks) started work to restore the coastal beach and back mangal habitats of Kranji Coastal Nature Park in August 2020. The back mangal habitat is a step further from the shore where the mangroves reside.

Native species have been selected to restore these habitats, and they include critically endangered species as well as species that help to rejuvenate the soil and attract seed dispersers such as birds. This can, in turn, stimulate the growth of other plants from adjacent forests.

The quality of the soil is affected by its composition and the area's land-use history.

The particular spot where I was digging looked unassuming and dull, but turned out to be teeming with life - earthworms, millipedes and flies. This points to the soil being fertile and healthy, whereas dry, clay-like soil means soil enhancements are needed to improve the sapling's odds of survival.