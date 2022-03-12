Plant a tree to celebrate child's birth in initiative that kickstarts the Year of Celebrating SG Families

SINGAPORE - Miiya Dzafirah - who turns two this year - is usually confined to the stroller when outdoors because she has epilepsy and cerebral palsy. Family outings are limited to walks at Gardens by the Bay.

But on Saturday afternoon (March 12), the young nature lover had a hand in planting a tree with her family at East Coast Park's Coastal PlayGrove.

Her mother, Ms Syasya Firzanah, 29, said: "I held Miiya, and got her to hold the spade a little, when pouring soil around the planted sapling.

"We tried our best to include her in the activity, as she likes nature," added Ms Syasya, a social worker.

Hers was one of 10 young families who planted saplings at East Coast Park on Saturday, alongside Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli and Minister for National Development Desmond Lee, to kick off a new tree-planting programme.

The initiative, called FamilyTrees, provides every Singaporean families with a child up to three years old an opportunity to plant a tree - to commemorate the birth of their child.

Miiya's father, IT specialist Dzulhilmy Masni, 30, said: "The tree can grow alongside my daughter, so we can bring her here to show her how it has grown after 10, 20 years."

Families are given a sapling that they place into holes prepared by National Parks Board (NParks), before covering the roots with soil and watering the plant.

FamilyTrees was launched to kick-start the Year of Celebrating Singapore Families, as 2022 has been designated by the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF).

The new year-long campaign will see family-oriented activities throughout the year, as well as programmes aimed to strengthen family support and values.

FamilyTrees, spearheaded by Families for Life, a volunteer-led council, and NParks, will organise monthly tree-planting sessions for the long-term, beyond this year.

Families for Life council chairman Ishak Ismail said: "We hope to bring FamilyTrees to the heartland, starting with Choa Chu Kang and expanding to various towns around Singapore.

"And as families plant trees together in their neighbourhoods, it also lays the groundwork for the start of meaningful friendships among parents... supporting one another with parenthood."

FamilyTrees is part of the national OneMillionTrees movement, which aims to plant a million more trees across Singapore by 2030.

To date, more than 338,800 trees have been planted under the movement spearheaded by the NParks.