Iran's Guards chief briefs Parliament as protests pile pressure over plane strike

TEHERAN (AFP, REUTERS) - Iran's Revolutionary Guards chief briefed Parliament on Sunday (Jan 12) over the killing of a top general by the US, Teheran's retaliation and the subsequent downing of an airliner, ISNA news agency said.

Major General Hossein Salami addressed members of the Majles in a closed session, the semi-official news agency reported.

Salami had been due to explain the killing of Qassem Soleimani, the head of the Guards' foreign operations arm, in a Jan 3 US drone strike in Baghdad, ISNA reported.

The briefing came as Iranian protesters and newspapers piled pressure on the country's leadership and riot police stepped up their presence in Teheran on Sunday after Iran's military admitted that it had mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian airliner.

The Guards chief had been expected to speak about Iran's retaliation to the killing of the general on Wednesday when it fired a volley of missiles at US troops stationed in Iraqi military bases, it said.

ISNA said Salami was also expected to address Members of the Parliament about the accidental downing of a Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737, which killed all 176 people on board.

Those killed in the air disaster were mainly Iranians and Canadians, including dual nationals. Many were students.

Iran said on Saturday that the plane was mistakenly shot down on Wednesday morning, hours after the missiles were fired at Iraq.

The Islamic republic's armed forces said its air defences had been at a heightened state of alert at the time and that the missile operator who fired at the plane acted independently.

Following Sunday’s session, parliament speaker Ali Larijani asked the Majles’ security and foreign policy commission to examine the “grave incident” and how to prevent such disasters from occurring again.

Police dispersed students at Teheran's Amir Kabir University on Saturday evening after their commemoration for those killed in the disaster turned into an angry demonstration, Fars news agency reported.

The students chanted slogans denouncing "liars" and demanded the resignation and prosecution of those responsible for downing the plane and allegedly covering up the accidental action.

Riot police also fired teargas at thousands of Iranians who had taken to the streets in the capital and other cities, many chanting "Death to the dictator", directing their anger at Iran's top authority, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Teheran residents told Reuters that police had stepped up their presence in the capital on Sunday morning.

Newspapers in Iran on Sunday paid tribute to those killed in the tragedy, many of them with black front pages.

"Apologise and resign," Iran's moderate Etemad daily wrote in a banner headline on Sunday, saying the "people's demand" was for those responsible for mishandling the plane crisis to quit.

"Unbelievable," read the front-page banner of Arman-e Meli, another reformist newspaper.

"Unforgivable," said government newspaper Iran, which published all the names of those who died in the air disaster on the image of black plane tail.

Kayhan, a hardline daily, led on supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's "strict orders" to follow up on the "painful incident of the plane crash".

"Deep apology for painful mistake," said the front page of Javan, which is close to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Criticism of the authorities in Iran is not unusual, but it tends to stay in narrow boundaries.

For days, Iranian officials had vigorously denied it was to blame, even as Canada, which had 57 citizens on the flight, and the United States said their intelligence indicated an Iranian missile was to blame, albeit probably fired in error.

Iran's president said it was a "disastrous mistake" and apologised.

The press attacks and protests add to challenges facing the establishment, which in November faced the country's bloodiest unrest since the 1979 Islamic revolution.

As Saturday's protests spread across Iran, including major cities such as Shiraz, Isfahan, Hamedan and Orumiyeh, US President Donald Trump said on Twitter: "We are following your protests closely, and are inspired by your courage."

"There can not be another massacre of peaceful protesters, nor an internet shutdown. The world is watching," he said, posting his tweets in both Farsi and English.

Britain said its ambassador in Iran had been briefly detained on Saturday by the authorities in Tehran. A news agency said he was detained outside a university for inciting protests.

Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab called it "a flagrant violation of international law."

The protests inside Iran followed a build up of tension between Iran and the United States, which withdrew from Teheran's nuclear pact with world powers in 2018 and then re-imposed sanctions that have steadily crippled the Iranian economy.