Body of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani returned to Iran

GENEVA (REUTERS) - The body of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in Iraq in a US military strike, was returned to Iran on Sunday (Jan 5), the official IRIB news agency reported.

Major-General Soleimani’s body was flown to the city of Ahvaz in south-west Iran.

IRIB posted a video clip of a casket wrapped in an Iranian flag being unloaded from a plane as a military band played. Thousands of mourners dressed in black marched through Ahvaz, in live footage aired on state TV.

Maj-Gen Soleimani, the architect of Teheran’s overseas clandestine and military operations as head of the Revolutionary Guards’ Quds Force, was killed on Friday in a US drone strike on his convoy at Baghdad airport.

While many Iranians have rallied in recent days to show grief over the death of Maj-Gen Soleimani, regarded as the country’s second most powerful figure after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, others worry that his death might push the country to war with a superpower.

US President Donald Trump on Saturday threatened to hit 52 Iranian sites “very hard” if Iran attacks Americans or US assets.

The body of Iranian-backed Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who was killed in the attack with Maj-Gen Soleimani, was also flown to Ahvaz, according to IRIB.