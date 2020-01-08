Boeing plane bound for Ukraine with 180 aboard crashes in Iran, no survivors

DUBAI (BLOOMBERG, REUTERS) - A Ukrainian airliner with at least 180 people on board crashed on Wednesday (Jan 8) due to technical problems soon after taking off from Teheran’s Imam Khomeini airport. All aboard were killed, the Iran Red Crescent reported.

Rescue teams have been sent to an area near the airport where the Boeing 737 belonging to Ukraine International Airlines crashed, Mr Reza Jafarzadeh, a spokesman for Iran’s Civil Aviation Organisation, told state television.

Mr Jafarzadeh put the number of passengers at 170. IRNA said according to preliminary information “the plane was bound for Kiev... and had 180 passengers and crew”.

Boeing representatives couldn’t immediately comment.

Boeing is already mired in crisis following crashes in October 2018 and last March. Those disasters, which killed nearly 350 people, involved the US manufacturer’s 737 Max jet, which has been grounded globally for 10 months.

We are following reports that a Ukrainian 737-800 has crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran. #PS752 departed Tehran at 02:42UTC. Last ADS-B data received at 02:44UTC. https://t.co/qXWHUPGDTu pic.twitter.com/vuAi6TOqTp — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) January 8, 2020