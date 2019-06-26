Iran says downed US drone found 6km inside Iran territory

DUBAI (BLOOMBERG, REUTERS) - An American drone shot down last week was found 6km inside Iranian territorial waters, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported, citing an official.

"After the shooting down of the drone, initial actions were taken and its location was identified," said Brigadier-General Majid Fakhri, the head of the Iranian Armed Forces' Geographical Organisation.

"The drone was definitely in the waters of Iran."

The United States would not dare violate Iranian soil, the head of the Revolutionary Guards’aerospace division said on Wednesday, according to the semi-official Mehr news agency.

“Neither America nor any other country would dare violate Iranian soil,” Brigadier-General Amirali Hajizadeh was quoted as saying by the Mehr news agency.

The downing of the US drone sent a message to other countries in the region to rely on their own abilities, a senior Iranian parliamentarian said on Wednesday, according to Mehr.

“Destroying the American drone was a very good message for other countries in the region for them to know to find native power by relying on their own national abilities,” said Mr Alaeddin Boroujerdi, a member of the National Security and Foreign Policy commission in Iran’s Parliament.

Iranian military commanders have said the drone was shot down by a missile developed within the Islamic Republic.

Tensions between the US and Iran rose after the downing of the drone and attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman.

After calling off air strikes, President Donald Trump imposed a new round of sanctions on Iran on Monday (June 24).

Mr Trump threatened on Tuesday to obliterate parts of Iran if it attacked “anything American”, but later left the door open for talks.