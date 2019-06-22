Trump calls off strike on Iran over downing of drone

US President Donald Trump said yesterday that US forces had been ready to carry out a military strike on Iran in retaliation for Teheran's downing of an unmanned US surveillance drone, but that he called it off to avoid mass casualties.

He said United States forces were "cocked and loaded", and that the plan was to hit three different sites in Iran after the US drone was shot down on Thursday.

The incident sparked concerns about a threat to the safety of commercial flights, prompting some global airlines to reroute their flights to avoid Iran-controlled airspace over the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman.

