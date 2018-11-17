Erdogan, Trump agree all aspects of Jamal Khashoggi case must be uncovered: Turkish presidency

ANKARA (REUTERS) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and US President Donald Trump agreed in a phone call on Friday (Nov 16) that all aspects of the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi should be uncovered, the Turkish presidency said.

The two leaders also discussed bilateral ties, ongoing legal cases in the United States and developments in Syria, the presidency said, adding that they had discussed the rapid completion of a roadmap in Syria's Manbij.

Erdogan also conveyed to Trump Turkey's expectation that the United States would end its support for the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, the presidency said, an issue that has long infuriated Ankara and strained ties between the Nato allies.

(This story is developing)