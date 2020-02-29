Turkey and Russia are inching towards a direct confrontation in Syria after an attack on Turkish positions in the war-torn nation killed at least 33 Turkish soldiers. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a crisis meeting with his top security officials after Turkey's military suffered its biggest single-day losses in an air strike on its forces in Syria on Thursday.

The President, all Cabinet ministers - including the Prime Minister - and political office-holders will take a one-month pay cut in solidarity with Singaporeans coping with the coronavirus outbreak, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said yesterday.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is looking to ban activities of the unregistered Singapore chapter of a secretive church at the centre of South Korea's coronavirus outbreak. Five South Korean nationals and two Singaporeans are helping MHA with its investigations, the ministry said yesterday.

The Thai government survived a no-confidence motion in Parliament yesterday following four days of intense censure debate targeting six top government officials, including Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha. Mr Prayut received 272 votes of confidence and 49 against him.

The worrying number of suicide cases among the young and mental health issues among the elderly all point to a need to prioritise mental health, says Professor Tommy Koh.

Soon, there will be no need for hard-copy medical certificates (MCs) as Singapore looks to roll out a system for digital versions to the private healthcare sector. Developed by the Government Technology Agency, the system known as DigiMC will be used in the coming months.

A High Court case which would have explored whether a child can be held liable for any contributory negligence in a traffic accident ended before the trial could be held, with $1.168 million in agreed damages, including interest, awarded to a girl who turns 10 this year.

Wing Tai Retail, which manages retail brands such as Dorothy Perkins and Uniqlo, is axing about 20 workers as part of its restructuring efforts. The affected workers form less than 1 per cent of the firm's retail headcount and will receive a compensation package as well as support in job searching and career coaching.

Hopes of Liverpool and Manchester United fans seeing their heroes in the flesh have been dashed with the International Champions Cup's (ICC) cancellation owing to the coronavirus crisis. This follows the calling off of this week's golf Women's World Championship and the Singapore Rugby Sevens' postponement to October.



PHOTO: EPA-EFE



K-pop megastars BTS (above) yesterday cancelled four Seoul concerts in April as the number of coronavirus cases in South Korea passed 2,000. The band had scheduled four gigs at the capital's Olympic Stadium to promote their new album. More than 200,000 fans were expected to attend.

PODCAST

Health Check

Dr Dinesh Sirisena, who is a consultant at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital's sports medicine department, tells us about the common misconceptions about exercise. str.sg/blurb241

PODCAST

Life Picks

Did you know Cantonese restaurant Yan at the National Gallery has a promotion on star grouper, which is served three ways (above)? We also talk about Garden Beats 2020, which takes place today. str.sg/blurb242