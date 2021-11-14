Glasgow climate pact puts world on safer path but deep emissions cuts needed this decade

GLASGOW - Far from perfect, the climate deal agreed at the COP26 talks in Scotland puts the world on a safer path away from dangerous planetary warming and says tough action on greenhouse gas emissions must happen this decade.

The Glasgow Climate Pact, backed by nearly 200 nations including Singapore, aims to keep alive the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 deg C above pre-industrial levels. This threshold, a key limit enshrined in the 2015 Paris Agreement, could be breached as early as 2030.