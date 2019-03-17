France's BEA says crashed Ethiopian jet's flight data successfully recovered

PARIS (REUTERS) - Data from the flight data recorder of the Ethiopian Airlines 737 Max 8 that crashed last week has been successfully downloaded, France's aviation safety agency, the Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety (BEA) said on Sunday (March 17).

The agency said that information had been transferred to Ethiopian investigators and that its technical work on the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder was now done.

The BEA has been in charge of extracting the data from the black boxes, although it is not directly involved in the investigation into how the aircraft crashed shortly after take-off from Addis Ababa.