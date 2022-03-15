US warns China against helping Russia as anti-war protester disrupts state TV news

LVIV, UKRAINE (REUTERS) - The United States warned China after "intense" talks on Monday (March 14) not to help Moscow in its invasion of Ukraine, while an anti-war protester interrupted Russian state TV news.

Moscow has not captured any of the 10 biggest cities in Ukraine since beginning its incursion on Feb 24, the most significant attack on a European state since World War Two.

It calls its actions a "special military operation" to "denazify" the country and has asked for military and economic aid from Beijing, according to US officials.

Moscow denies that, saying it has sufficient resources to fulfil all of its aims.

China's foreign ministry labelled the reports on assistance as "disinformation".

China had signalled willingness to provide aid to Russia, a US official said, as national security adviser Jake Sullivan met with China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi in Rome.

"We have communicated very clearly to Beijing that we won't stand by," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters on Monday.

"We will not allow any country to compensate Russia for its losses."

The seven-hour meeting was "intense" and reflected "the gravity of the moment", according to a US official.

The West is weighing how to deal with any involvement from China, top global exporter and the No. 1 foreign supplier of goods to Americans.

In Russia, a rare anti-war protest occurred in a studio during the main news programme on state TV's Channel One, which is the primary source of news for millions of Russians and closely follows the Kremlin line.

A woman held up a sign in English and Russian that said: "NO WAR. Stop the war. Don't believe propaganda. They are lying to you here."

The protester could be seen and heard for several seconds before the channel switched to a different report so she was no longer visible.