Russian attacks in western Ukraine prompt more people to flee

KRAKOW/ISACCEA (REUTERS) - People fleeing what until recently had been the relative safety of western Ukraine joined thousands crossing into eastern Europe on Monday (March 14) after Russia stepped up attacks, prompting fears of an even larger exodus.

Moscow widened its assault on Sunday with an attack on a base near the border with Nato member Poland. Ukraine said 35 people were killed at the base while Moscow said up to 180 "foreign mercenaries" died and a large number of foreign weapons were destroyed. Ukraine also reported renewed air strikes on an airport in the west of the country.

With the war well into its third week, the number of refugees fleeing the Russian invasion has already reached 2.7 million, UN data showed.

However, millions of people have also been displaced inside Ukraine, with many evacuated only as far as the western regions, including to cities like Lviv.

Myroslava, 52, fled her home in the Ternopil region, in western Ukraine, and was waiting in a terminal of Krakow station in Poland to be picked by up acquaintances. She did not know where she would go to stay.

"We left because of the attack yesterday," she said, adding that she had hoped western Ukraine would be safe for the time being. "We weren't planning to leave, but as it was so close we decided to."

Mira from Kyiv, who was travelling with her mother to Warsaw, said she had been surprised by the Russian attack near Lviv. "I just panicked and felt scared," she said. "I had to calm myself down because we need to keep moving."

Diplomatic push

Meanwhile, battles dragged on around many of Ukraine's main cities, including the capital Kyiv, though some progress had been made in funnelling civilians away from the fighting with Ukraine saying it would try to evacuate through 10 humanitarian corridors on Monday.

Russia denies targeting civilians, describing its actions as a "special operation" to demilitarise and "de-Nazify" Ukraine.

Ukraine and Western allies call this a baseless pretext for a war of choice.

"Houses were blown up," Alena Kasinyska, a refugee from the hard-hit town of Mykolaiv, in southern Ukraine, said after crossing into Romania at Isaccea, a busy border crossing in the Danube delta. "People have no place to live, we are scared."

A glimmer of hope came after Ukrainian and Russian negotiators in talks to end the conflict cited progress over the weekend.

After several inconclusive meetings, officials of suggested there could be positive results within days ahead of the talks, which where due to begin at 0830 GMT (4.30pm Singapore time).