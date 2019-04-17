US envoy to North Korea to visit Moscow, discuss denuclearisation

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun will visit Moscow this week to discuss Pyongyang's denuclearisation, the US State Department said in a statement on Tuesday (April 16).

Biegun will meet Russian officials in Moscow on Wednesday and Thursday "to discuss efforts to advance the final, fully verified denuclearisation of North Korea", the department said, but gave no further details.

The Trump administration is still seeking to reach a denuclearisation deal with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un following two summits between Kim and US President Donald Trump that have so far failed to solidify an agreement. Trump administration officials have floated the possibility of a third summit.

Meanwhile, RIA news agency last month reported that Kim planned to visit Russia for talks this spring or summer.

Earlier on Tuesday, Yonhap news agency reported that plans were underway for a summit between Kim and Russian President Vladimir Putin.