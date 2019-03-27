North Korea arms, missile activity not consistent with denuclearisation: US general

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - North Korea's activity on nuclear weapons and missiles is inconsistent with denuclearisation, the commander of US forces in South Korea said on Wednesday (March 27).

"Their activity that we have observed is inconsistent with denuclearisation," US Army General Robert Abrams said during a House Armed Services Committee hearing.

He had been asked if the United States had seen a change in North Korea's production of nuclear weapons, material and missiles.

Gen Abrams also said that despite a reduction in tensions with North Korea, there had been little to no verifiable changes in its military capabilities.