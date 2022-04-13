Uprooted by war, savvy young Ukrainians conjure up cafe

LVIV (AFP) - Steaming milk with a borrowed coffee maker, 19-year-old Ukrainian barista Ivan Demchenko rushed to make enough Americanos and lavender lattes for a growing line of customers.

Six days after he and two friends started selling coffee from a ground-floor window in the western city of Lviv, word of mouth had spread and their chicken and pineapple pie slices were fast running out.

A few customers had posted on social media that young entrepreneurs from the ravaged Kyiv outskirts had opened the business, and many wanted to help.

Between two orders, Mr Demchenko recounted how he and his friend Serhii Stoian, 31, fled the capital in the early hours of Russia's invasion on Feb 24.

After weeks of volunteering in Lviv to help others like them, he and Mr Stoian ran out of money and decided to find work.

"I found only one job," said Mr Demchenko, a second-year political science student. It paid the equivalent of US$15 (S$20.50) for a 12-hour shift.

Mr Stoian, an online entrepreneur and YouTuber, had a better idea.

Nothing to lose

Before the war, they had both worked for a coffee shop in Bucha, the first brewing coffee and the second supplying it with fresh pastries.

Mr Stoian had long dreamt of selling his baked goods in his own cafe in his hometown of Irpin, but had no funds and feared making losses.

"But now we don't have anything to lose," he said.

With no money to pay rent, and barely enough cash to purchase ingredients, they opened the Kiit cafe, naming it after the cat Mr Stoian was forced to leave behind.

"The people of Lviv are very helpful. They gave us almost everything you can see here," he said, gesturing to a loaned microwave and donated cartons of oat milk.

Their friend Daryna Mazur, 21, a fourth-year student in applied mathematics, travelled back from temporary exile in Poland to help.

"I was going to be a programmer, but now I'm baking pies," she said.