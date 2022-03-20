Ten million have fled their homes in Ukraine: UN

GENEVA (AFP) - Ten million people - more than a quarter of the population - have now fled their homes in Ukraine since Russia's invasion, the United Nations refugees chief said Sunday (March 20).

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, said nearly 3.4 million of the total had fled to neighbouring countries, mostly to the Polish border.

"Among the responsibilities of those who wage war, everywhere in the world, is the suffering inflicted on civilians who are forced to flee their homes," UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi said, implicitly holding Russia responsible.

"The war in Ukraine is so devastating that 10 million have fled, either displaced inside the country, or as refugees abroad," he said.

UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, said Sunday that 3,389,044 Ukrainians had fled across the country's borders since Russia invaded on Feb 24.

Another 60,352 joined the exodus since Saturday's update, a flow roughly the same as the day before.

Some 90 per cent of those who have fled are women and children. Ukrainian men aged 18 to 60 are eligible for military call-up and cannot leave.

Unicef, the UN children's agency, said more than 1.5 million children are among those who have fled abroad, warning that the risks they face of human trafficking and exploitation are "real, and growing".

The UN's International Organization for Migration (IOM) also said that as of Wednesday, 162,000 third-country nationals had fled Ukraine to neighbouring states.

Millions more have fled their homes but remain within Ukraine's borders.

Some 6.48 million people were estimated to be internally displaced within Ukraine as of Wednesday, according to UN and related agencies, following an IOM representative survey.

Before the conflict, Ukraine had a population of 37 million in the regions under government control.

Here is a breakdown of which neighbouring countries Ukrainian refugees headed to, according to UNHCR:

Poland

Six in every 10 Ukrainian refugees - 2,050,392 so far - have crossed the Polish border, according to UNHCR's latest figures.

Many of those heading west from Ukraine into Poland, Hungary and Slovakia then travelling further on into other nations in Europe's Schengen open-borders zone.

"We estimate that a large number of people have moved onwards to other countries," UNHCR said.