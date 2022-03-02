Biden slams Putin in State of the Union speech

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - United States President Joe Biden led a standing ovation on Tuesday (March 1) in support of Ukrainians facing a Russian siege in a State of the Union speech he rewrote to assail Russian President Vladimir Putin for what he called his "unprovoked and premeditated invasion".

"Let each of us if you're able to stand, stand and send an unmistakable signal to Ukraine and to the world," Mr Biden said.

Often polarised along partisan lines, Democrats and Republicans rose to applaud Ukraine, many waving Ukrainian flags and cheering in the chamber of the House of Representatives at Mr Biden's first formal State of the Union speech.

In a deviation from his prepared remarks, Mr Biden said of Mr Putin: "He has no idea what's coming."

Mr Biden was looking to reset his presidency after a first year in office marked by rapid economic growth and trillions of dollars in new programmes, but beset by the highest inflation in 40 years and a lingering coronavirus pandemic.

The annual speech to Congress gave Mr Biden a platform to highlight his agenda, reassure fretful Americans and seek to boost his sluggish poll numbers amid dire warnings his fellow Democrats could face losses in November congressional elections.

For the first time in months, members of Congress were not required to wear masks in the chambers to guard against the coronavirus pandemic, a sight that could provide helpful optics for the President.

Ahead of Mr Biden's arrival, the Ukrainian flags were passed out. Several women members of Congress arrived wearing the flag's colours of yellow and blue.

Mr Biden's challenge was to show Americans he is on top of the West's response to the most tense period in relations with Russia since the Cold War ended 30 years ago.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has tested Mr Biden's ability to respond rapidly to events without sending American forces into battle.

The United States and its allies have launched withering sanctions against Russia's economy and financial system, Mr Putin himself and his inner circle of oligarchs. More sanctions are being planned.

The crisis forced Mr Biden, whose chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan last year drew wide criticism, to reshape the speech to focus on uniting Americans around a global effort to punish Moscow and support Kyiv.

He launched heavy criticism of Mr Putin in his remarks, saying the Russian leader had badly miscalculated how events would unfold and that now "Russia's economy is reeling and Putin alone is to blame".

"He thought he could roll into Ukraine and the world would roll over. Instead he met a wall of strength he never imagined. He met the Ukrainian people," he said.

"From President Zelenskiy to every Ukrainian, their fearlessness, their courage, their determination, inspires the world."

Mr Biden said Mr Putin ignored efforts to prevent war.

"Putin's war was premeditated and unprovoked. He rejected efforts at diplomacy. He thought the West and Nato (North Atlantic Treaty Organisation) wouldn't respond.

"And, he thought he could divide us here at home. Putin was wrong. We were ready."

Mr Biden announced that the US will join other nations in banning Russian flights from American airspace.

In a show of support for Ukraine, first lady Jill Biden had as her guest at the speech the Ukraine ambassador to the US, Ms Oksana Markarova, who travelled in the Biden motorcade from the White House to Capitol Hill.

Battling rising inflation exacerbated by the Russian crisis and assailed by Republicans who accused him of allowing it to get out of control, Mr Biden called for companies to make more cars and semiconductors in the US so Americans would be less reliant on imports.

The evening was not without its partisan moments.

Two far-right Republican lawmakers, Ms Lauren Boebert and Ms Marjorie Taylor Greene, shouted "build the wall" to show their displeasure with Mr Biden's immigration policy.

"Sit down," shouted a Democratic lawmaker in response.