Ukrainian forces advance east of Kyiv as Russians fall back

LVIV (REUTERS) - Ukrainian troops are recapturing towns east of Kyiv and Russian forces who had been trying to seize the capital are falling back on overextended supply lines, Britain said on Friday (March 25), one of the strongest indications yet of a shift in momentum in the war.

The mayor of a suburb east of Kyiv said Ukrainian troops had recaptured a nearby village and thousands of civilians were now leaving the area, answering a call from the authorities to get out of the way of the counter-attack.

A month into their assault, Russian troops have failed to capture any major Ukrainian city. An offensive Western countries believe was aimed at swiftly toppling President Volodymyr Zelensky's government was halted at the gates of Kyiv.

Russian troops instead have been bombarding, encircling and besieging Ukrainian cities, laying waste to residential areas and driving around a quarter of the country's 44 million people from their homes.

US President Joe Biden was due to visit Poland for a first-hand look at the refugee crisis, which has seen 3.6 million Ukrainians flee abroad.

Battlelines near Kyiv have been frozen for weeks with Russian armoured columns threatening the capital from the northwest and the east. But in an intelligence update on Friday, Britain described a Ukrainian counter-offensive that had pushed Russians far back in the east.

"Ukrainian counter-attacks, and Russian forces falling back on overextended supply lines, has allowed Ukraine to reoccupy towns and defensive positions up to 35km east of Kyiv," the update said.

Volodymyr Borysenko, mayor of Boryspol, an eastern suburb where Kyiv's main airport is located, said 20,000 civilians had left the area, answering a call to clear out so Ukrainian troops could push the Russians further back.

Ukrainian forces had recaptured a village from Russian troops the previous day between Boryspol and Brovary, and would have pushed on further but had halted to avoid putting civilians in danger, he said.

On the other main front outside Kyiv, to the capital's northwest, Ukrainian forces have been trying to encircle Russian troops in the adjacent suburbs of Irpin, Bucha and Hostomel, reduced to ruins by heavy fighting over the past few weeks.

In Bucha, 25km northwest of Kyiv, a group of Ukrainian troops armed with anti-tank missiles were digging deep trenches to defend their frontline positions.

One of them, Andriy, told Reuters he had left his wife and children hiding in their house in an area that was later taken over by Russian forces.

"I told my wife to grab the children and to hide in the basement, and I went to the drafting station and joined my unit straight away. And the next day from the army base we moved to the frontline," he said.

"My wife and children were under occupation for two weeks, but then they managed to escape through a humanitarian corridor."

The Ukrainian military said its troops were repelling Russian forces trying to fight their way into Kyiv. Troops were also still holding on to the city of Chernihiv, northeast of Kyiv, hindering a Russian advance in the direction of the capital.