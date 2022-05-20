'Hell' in Ukraine’s Donbas as Russia piles on pressure, warns Zelensky

KYIV (REUTERS) - Ukraine’s industrial Donbas region, the focus of recent Russian offensives, has been destroyed, President Volodymyr Zelensky said as some of the world’s richest countries pledged to bolster Kyiv with billions of dollars.

Since turning away from Ukraine’s capital, Russia is using massed artillery and armour to try to capture more territory in the Donbas, comprised of the Donetsk and Luhansk areas, which Moscow claims on behalf of separatists.

Zelensky also accused Russian forces of attempting to kill as many Ukrainians and do as much damage as possible, repeating his charge that Russia was carrying out a genocide.

“The occupiers are trying to exert even more pressure. It is hell there – and that is not an exaggeration,” Zelensky said in a late Thursday (May 19) address.

“(There are) constant strikes on the Odesa region, on the cities of central Ukraine. The Donbas is completely destroyed,” he said.

Moscow calls its invasion a “special military operation” to rid Ukraine of fascists, an assertion Kyiv and its Western allies say is a baseless pretext for an unprovoked war.

Russia has intensified its offensive and assault operations in Donetsk, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said.

Five civilians were killed in Donetsk on Thursday, according to regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko. “The enemy is destroying all civil infrastructure even in places relatively far from the front line,” he told local television.

Reuters could not immediately verify the information. Moscow denies targeting civilians.

The past week has seen Russia secure its biggest victory since the invasion began, with Kyiv announcing it had ordered its garrison in a steelworks in Mariupol to stand down, after a protracted siege of the city.

Russian forces have, however, been pushed back this month from the outskirts of the second-largest city Kharkiv.

Ukraine says it has recaptured 23 settlements near Kharkiv in the last two weeks.

As the invasion nears the three-month mark, the Group of Seven rich nations agreed to provide Ukraine with US$18.4 billion (S$25.4 billion) to pay its bills. Ukraine said the money would speed up victory over Russia and was just as important as “the weapons you provide”.