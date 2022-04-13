Biden appears to accuse Putin of 'genocide' in Ukraine

DES MOINES, United States (AFP, REUTERS) - US President Biden appeared to refer to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as genocide for the first time on Tuesday (April 12) with a declaration that Americans’ ability to pay for gasoline should not hinge on whether a dictator “commits genocide” half a world away.

“Your family budget, your ability to fill up your tank, none of it should hinge on whether a dictator declares war and commits genocide a half a world away,” Biden said at an event in Iowa on fuel prices.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the remark.

After the Iowa event, Biden said he stood by his genocide description offered during his speech.

“Yes, I called it genocide because it has become clearer and clearer that Putin is just trying to wipe out the idea of being able to be Ukrainian and the evidence is mounting,” Biden told reporters before boarding Air Force One.

He added: “We’ll let the lawyers decide internationally whether or not it qualifies, but it sure seems that way to me,”

Biden has repeatedly called Russian President Vladimir Putin a war criminal, but he has not declared that Russia has committed genocide in Ukraine.

The Biden administration has sought to blame sharp rises at US gas stations on Putin's invasion of Ukraine, during which Russian troops have been accused of committing atrocities against civilians.

Ukraine has been accusing Russia of committing war crimes since even before the discovery of hundreds of civilians reportedly killed in Bucha sparked an outpouring of revulsion.

Under international law, genocide is an intent to destroy - in whole or in part – a national, ethnic, racial or religious group.

According to UN convention, this includes through killings; serious bodily or mental harm; inflicting lethal conditions and measures to prevent births, among other means.

Genocide, considered the most serious international offence, was first used to describe the Nazi Holocaust. It was established in 1948 as a crime under international law in a United Nations convention.

Since the end of the Cold War, the US State Department has formally used the term seven times. These were to describe massacres in Bosnia, Rwanda, Iraq and Darfur; the Islamic State’s attacks on Yazidis and other minorities; China’s treatment of Uighurs and other Muslims and this year over the Myanmar army’s persecution of the Rohingya minority. China denies the genocide claims.

At the State Department, such a determination normally follows a meticulous internal process. Still, the final decision is up to the secretary of state, who weighs whether the move would advance American interests, officials said.

A determination of genocide does not automatically unleash punitive US action. But human rights advocates say it can help mobilise an international response to prevent further atrocities.