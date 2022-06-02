Russia braces for economic upheaval as sanctions start to bite

MOSCOW (AFP) - At his garage in the south of Moscow, 35-year-old mechanic Ivan is starting to worry.

With billions of dollars in financial reserves and money still coming in from oil and gas exports, Russia has yet to feel the full impact of the barrage of Western sanctions imposed over its offensive in Ukraine.

But Mr Ivan sees storm clouds on the horizon. The foreign parts he needs to fix his clients' cars are getting harder to find, and prices have jumped by at least 30 per cent after many brands halted exports to Russia.

"We're running out of stock. At some point, there won't be anything left," said Mr Ivan, who declined to give his last name when speaking to international media.

"People who have foreign cars are worried, they are wondering what to do in the future," he said.

Faced with a shortage of imported parts in factories, authorities eased safety and emission standards for locally produced cars in May - including dropping the requirement for airbags.

President Vladimir Putin has been defiant in the face of Western sanctions, insisting that the Russian economy will emerge stronger, and pointing to "chaotic measures" in Europe that have boosted global energy prices.

Officials say the damage from sanctions will be temporary, with the economy expected to shrink by eight per cent this year and then bounce back to growth in 2024.

But Russia is heavily reliant on imports of everything from manufacturing equipment to consumer goods, and economists believe the worst effects of the sanctions are still to come.

Now almost 100 days into the conflict, officials and ordinary Russians are reporting a litany of problems, including shortages of everything from paper to medicine.

Authorities have stopped releasing key data, making it difficult to assess the impact of sanctions.

But the few available economic indicators point to significant problems.

Strict capital controls, high energy prices and a collapse in imports have led to a surge in the ruble, prompting Russia's central bank to slash its key rate last week in a bid to rein in the currency.

Inflation meanwhile hit 17.8 per cent year-on-year in April, the highest for 20 years.