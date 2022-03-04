Ukraine and Russia agree on evacuation corridors, as US sanctions oligarchs

BORODYANKA/LVIV, UKRAINE (REUTERS) - Russia and Ukraine agreed on Thursday (March 3) to the need for humanitarian corridors to help civilians escape Moscow's eight-day-long invasion, the first apparent progress in talks, as the United States and Britain hit more oligarchs with sanctions.

Thousands are thought to have died or been wounded as the biggest attack on a European state since World War II unfolds, creating one million refugees, hits to Russia's economy and fears of wider conflict in the West unthought-of for decades.

Russian forces, however, have continued to surround and attack Ukrainian cities, including Mariupol, the main port in the east which has been under heavy bombardment, with no water or power. Officials say they cannot evacuate the wounded.

After talks at an undisclosed location, Russia said "substantial progress" had been made while the Ukrainian side pointed to an understanding on helping ordinary people, but not the results Kyiv had hoped for.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said a temporary halt to fighting in select locations was also possible.

"That is, not everywhere, but only in those places where the humanitarian corridors themselves will be located, it will be possible to cease fire for the duration of the evacuation," he said.

They had also seen eye-to-eye on the delivery of medicines and food to the places where the fiercest fighting was taking place. The negotiators will meet again next week, the Belarusian state news agency Belta quoted Podolyak as saying.

The West has responded to Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion with military support and by tightening the economic screws on the Kremlin and Russians. The fallout so far has included queues outside banks, a plunge in the value of the rouble and an exodus of foreign companies.

On Thursday, both the United States and Britain announced sanctions on more oligarchs, helping bring them in line with measures the European Union took earlier this week.

Included was Russian tycoon Alisher Usmanov, the founder of mining company Metalloinvest.

In Germany, his luxury yacht worth nearly US$600 million (S$814 million) was moored at a Hamburg shipyard. Hamburg's economic authority said there were no plans for the vessel to be delivered to its owner, without providing further detail.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has also been hit with US sanctions. Visa restrictions will be imposed on 19 Russian oligarchs, their family members and associates, the White House said.