At least 22 reported dead after Russian forces strike Ukraine's Chernihiv region

LVIV, UKRAINE (REUTERS) - At least 22 bodies have been recovered from rubble in the wake of Russian air strikes in Ukraine's Chernihiv region, the Ukrainian emergency services said in an online post.

It said rescue work was ongoing, without specifying where exactly the attack took place.

Earlier on Thursday (March 3), the regional governor said at least nine people had been killed by an air strike on two schools and private houses.

"Russian aircraft also attacked two schools in the Staraya Podusivka area (of Chernihiv) and private homes. Rescuers are working in the area," the governor of the Chernihiv region, Vyacheslav Chaus, said on Telegram.

"According to the emergency services, nine people died and four are injured," he added.

He posted a video of emergency rescuers working in the rubble of badly destroyed buildings.

Since it invaded Ukraine a week ago, Russia has said that it does not target civilian areas, despite widespread evidence to the contrary.

Ukraine says at least 350 civilians have been killed since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his attack.

The strikes came as Ukraine and Russia officials gathered for talks on a ceasefire on the Belarus-Poland border Thursday.