UK PM Johnson's brave face can't hide fading grip on power

LONDON (BLOOMBERG) - Hours after one of Mr Boris Johnson's longest-standing allies quit - with a stinging rebuke of his judgment - the British prime minister gathered shell-shocked staff in Downing Street to tell them "change is good".

But while Mr Johnson has tried to put his trademark optimistic spin on yet another week of turmoil, the ebullient persona that carried him to the top is now jarring with the reality of a desperate battle to cling to power.

He started the week with a plan to reinvigorate his premiership, marked by key announcements to flesh out his key electoral promise to "level up" forgotten communities, make the most of Brexit and tackle a cost-of-living crisis.

Instead, he has been dragged to the brink after a senior civil servant criticised leadership failures over parties, which the police are still investigating, held in his office during the pandemic.

The Daily Mirror reported on Friday (Feb 4) that the police have a photograph of Johnson holding a can of beer at his birthday party during lockdown in June 2020.

In the fallout, three other senior aides also left government and more Conservative Members of Parliament (MPs) called on Mr Johnson to resign.

Most ominously, key ministers suddenly appear less willing to give Mr Johnson their full backing.

Both Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid declined to defend the prime minister after he invoked infamous child-sex abuser, Jimmy Savile, during a heated exchange in Parliament over the party allegations with opposition leader Keir Starmer.

According to a front page report in Saturday's edition of the Times, Johnson's Cabinet is in "civil war".

"It's very hard to see how Boris Johnson can re-establish the dominant position in politics that he had a few months ago," Mr David Lidington, who served as former Prime Minister Theresa May's de-facto deputy, said in an interview Friday.

"They've been shambolic in how they've handled this, and I don't see any sign that this is likely to improve."

Mr Johnson's decision to falsely accuse Mr Starmer, a former director of public prosecutions, of allowing Savile to evade justice before his death in 2011 backfired spectacularly, and bolstered the sense that the crisis engulfing the premier is largely of his own making.

It also robbed Mr Johnson of the chance to brand the departure of senior aides on Thursday as a reset of his Downing Street operation.