Lockdown parties report criticises failures of leadership in UK government

LONDON (REUTERS) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced renewed calls to resign on Monday (Jan 31) after a report found alcohol-fuelled parties at his offices and residence while Covid-19 lockdown rules were in force should never have taken place.

The report by senior civil servant Sue Gray into the lockdown gatherings - at a time when Britons were all but banned from social mixing amid the coronavirus pandemic - pointed to "serious failures of leadership" at the heart of the British government.

She condemned some of the behaviour in government as being "difficult to justify".

"Some of the events should not have been allowed to take place," she said.

However, she said she could not offer a "meaningful report"in order not to prejudice a separate police investigation. But she disclosed that detectives were looking into rule-breaking events including one in Johnson's apartment above his office.

The saga has become the gravest threat to Johnson's premiership, already under scrutiny for a string of scandals and his handling of the coronavirus response. Opposition politicians and some members of his own Conservative Party have called on him to resign.

Johnson appeared in parliament on Monday afternoon following the report's publication to apologise again and to pledge to make changes at his office.

"I want to say sorry. I get it and I will fix it," he said in a raucous debate.

Keir Starmer, leader of the main opposition Labour Party, accused him of blaming everyone else but himself and again called on him to resign.

"There can be no doubt that the prime minister himself is now subject to criminal investigation," Starmer told parliament.

The leader of the Scottish National Party, Ian Blackford, was forced to leave the House of Commons after accusing Johnson of misleading parliament, an offence for which the prime minister would be expected to resign.

Gray's report looked into what has become weeks of a steady drip of stories about events in Downing Street during the lockdown, with reports of aides stuffing a suitcase full of supermarket alcohol and dancing until the early hours.

However, parts of the report were not published due to the ongoing police investigation, which could take months. The officer in charge said detectives were looking at 500 pieces of paper and more than 300 photographs.