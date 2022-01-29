Police probe gives Boris Johnson time on 'partygate' but danger looms

LONDON (BLOOMBERG) - Boris Johnson's premiership looked in grave peril when London police - facing public pressure to act - began a formal probe into whether he and his team broke the pandemic laws they imposed on the country.

Yet days later, it appears Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick's sudden announcement on Tuesday (Jan25) has bought Mr Johnson some breathing space. The question is if it's already too late for him to use it to rebuild his standing and persuade ruling Conservative Party rebels not to try to oust him.

The moment of truth for Mr Johnson was meant to arrive early this week. A civil servant tasked with investigating reports of alcohol-fuelled gatherings in Downing Street during lockdown was said to be ready to deliver her findings, ending weeks of "waiting for Sue Gray" dominating the political discourse.

Her report was seen as potentially seismic because many Tory lawmakers were waiting for it before deciding whether to seek a change in leadership.

But the police intervention, after weeks of declining to investigate the claims, threw Ms Gray's plans into disarray. They asked her to make "minimal reference" to the events they have chosen to investigate, meaning she is effectively prevented from releasing her findings on the most serious allegations.

Police 'shield'

Though it is normal police procedure to try to prevent too many details entering the public domain ahead of an investigation, the Met's approach has faced criticism as being overly controlling.

According to a person familiar with the matter, Ms Gray still intends to submit her report to Downing Street, but in a way that complies with the Met's request. When it is then published and Mr Johnson makes a statement on it to the House of Commons - possibly as soon as Monday - it will likely be heavily redacted.

Faced with that prospect, Mr Johnson's political opponents have been quick to protest.

The Liberal Democrat party said the week's events carried the "appearance of an establishment stitch-up", while Labour Party leader Keir Starmer accused Mr Johnson of using the police as a "shield".

Some members of Mr Johnson's party have also expressed fears the Tories could be tarnished if Ms Gray's findings are not revealed in full. Mr Roger Gale, who has called for Mr Johnson to resign, called it a "farce", telling the BBC on Friday the prime minister's office would breathe a "sigh of relief".

Not involved

In a regular briefing on Friday, Mr Johnson's spokesman, Mr Jamie Davies, told reporters Downing Street had no influence over the timing of the Met's involvement or on its impact on the publication of Ms Gray's report.

"It's a matter for the investigations team to have the conversations that they're having with the Met police," he said. "We're not privy to those conversations."

During the days of negotiations between government officials and the police over what Ms Gray can publish, Mr Johnson has been using the time to try to shore up Tory support. That's taken place in meetings and Whatsapp groups, accompanied by reports that key policies are now up for negotiation.

He has repeatedly declined to confirm a rise in payroll tax, which has divided Conservative MPs, would go ahead as planned in April. He's also reconsidering proposals to slash sales tax on energy bills to help consumers with rising living costs, something he dismissed earlier in the month as a "blunt instrument".