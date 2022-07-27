UK leadership live debate ends after presenter faints on air

LONDON (REUTERS) - A live debate between the two candidates vying to succeed Boris Johnson as British prime minister came to a dramatic end on Tuesday (July 26) when the presenter fainted.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, the bookmakers' favourite to win the Conservative Party leadership election, and former finance minister Rishi Sunak were sparring over their plans when there was a loud crash in the studio.

The debate, which was being hosted by Talk TV and the Sun newspaper and broadcast live, cut away with Truss looking visibly concerned.

"Oh my God," she said.

Talk TV said the presenter Kate McCann had fainted.

"Although she is fine, the medical advice was that we shouldn't continue with the debate. We apologise to our viewers and listeners," Talk TV said on Twitter.

The broadcast had briefly resumed showing the two candidates talking to a small audience in the studio, although there was no sound.

Before the premature end, Truss and Sunak had again clashed over their tax and spending plans, and what they would do to address a cost of living crisis.

Truss says Sunak's emphasis on balancing the government's books and raising tax on business would tip the economy into recession.

"I do think it is morally wrong at this moment when families are struggling to pay for their food, that we have put up taxes on ordinary people when we said we wouldn't in our manifesto and when we didn't need to do so," Truss said.

Sunak, whose resignation from government earlier this month set in motion Johnson's downfall, argued that money from tax rises he brought in was necessary to pay for extra spending on healthcare.

"I think what's morally wrong is asking our children and grandchildren to pick up the tab for the bills that we're not prepared to meet," Sunak said.