British PM hopefuls clash on economy, agree on China in bad-tempered TV debate

Global Affairs Correspondent
Candidates Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss during the BBC Conservative Party leadership debate at Victoria Hall on July 25, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
58 min ago
STOKE-ON-TRENT - The two candidates competing to become Britain's next prime minister by winning the leadership of the country's ruling Conservative Party have clashed in a bad-tempered televised debate, with Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss promising to deliver tax cuts despite high levels of government debt, and former finance minister Rishi Sunak angrily dismissing her proposal as a recipe for economic failure.

The only policy the two agreed on is that Britain should get much tougher on China, a topic which, to the surprise of many seasoned observers, has risen to prominence in this race.

