British PM hopefuls clash on economy, agree on China in bad-tempered TV debate

STOKE-ON-TRENT - The two candidates competing to become Britain's next prime minister by winning the leadership of the country's ruling Conservative Party have clashed in a bad-tempered televised debate, with Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss promising to deliver tax cuts despite high levels of government debt, and former finance minister Rishi Sunak angrily dismissing her proposal as a recipe for economic failure.

The only policy the two agreed on is that Britain should get much tougher on China, a topic which, to the surprise of many seasoned observers, has risen to prominence in this race.