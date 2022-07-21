Sunak vs Truss: Key policy differences between 2 British PM candidates

LONDON (AFP) - Conservative leadership candidate Rishi Sunak wants to tackle surging inflation and Britain's pandemic debts. Rival Liz Truss wants immediate tax cuts.

The economy will be a key battleground in the coming weeks, after Mr Sunak and Ms Truss emerged on Wednesday (July 20) as the runoff contenders to succeed Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

But they have other differences, notably over climate change:

Taxation

Former finance minister Sunak is vowing to stick with a host of recent tax rises in a bid to balance the books following record government borrowing during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He has said curbing inflation, which is at a 40-year high, is his priority and criticised Ms Truss's "fairytale" plans on tax.

Foreign Secretary Truss has accused Mr Sunak of pulling Britain to the brink of recession, and vowed to "start cutting taxes from day one" including corporation tax paid by businesses.

She also wants to review the Bank of England's mandate to set interest rates.

Cost of living

As chancellor of the exchequer, Mr Sunak in May implemented a £15 billion (S$25 billion) package of support to help Britons through the worst cost-of-living crisis in decades.

However, his leadership rivals criticised it as insufficient, with energy prices set to surge anew in October.

Ms Truss has vowed to use economic growth fuelled by her promised tax cuts as the primary way to tackle the crisis.

Brexit

Ms Truss backed remaining in the European Union in Britain's 2016 referendum, before becoming a zealous convert to the Brexit cause.

Since December, she has led negotiations with Brussels over subsequent frictions.

She is pushing new legislation that would unilaterally rewrite Britain's post-Brexit commitments to the EU over Northern Ireland, which opponents say breaches international law.