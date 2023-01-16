Two Belgian MEPs admit to undeclared paid trips to Qatar

BRUSSELS - Two Belgian members of the European Parliament acknowledged this week they had failed to declare paid trips to Qatar, amid an influence-trafficking scandal that has rocked the European Union assembly.

On Sunday, the lawyer for Belgian socialist MEP Marc Tarabella acknowledged his client had travelled to Qatar in February 2020 at the expense of the Gulf state but had not declared the trip as parliament rules required him to do.

The development comes four days after another Belgian member of the parliament’s centre-left Social and Democrats group, Ms Maria Arena, admitted she had “forgotten” to declare a similar expenses-paid trip to Qatar in May 2022.

Belgian police conducted a string of raids in December on the addresses of MEPs, former MEPs and lobbyists that turned up a total €1.5 million (S$2.1 million) in cash.

There are suspicions that the money was tied to alleged graft in the European Parliament benefiting Qatar, which denies having a role in any wrongdoing.

The scandal has shaken the European Parliament.

Four suspects have been arrested, including one of the assembly’s vice-presidents, Greek MEP Eva Kaili.

The Belgian authorities have asked for Mr Tarabella’s immunity to be lifted.

“He was invited (to Qatar) for a congress. The organisers paid,” Mr Tarabella’s lawyer, Maxim Toller, told Belgian broadcaster RTL on Sunday.

“He hasn’t declared it yet... He then went to Ghana and then there was Covid... His colleague reminded him to do it but time ran out,” Mr Toller said.