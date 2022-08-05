Three grain ships due to leave Ukraine ports today

ISTANBUL/KYIV (REUTERS) - Three ships carrying a total of 58,041 tonnes of corn have been authorised to leave Ukrainian ports on Friday (Aug 5) as part of a deal to unblock grain exports, as a Russian offensive forced Ukraine to cede territory in the east.

The first vessel carrying Ukrainian grain allowed to leave port since the start of the war set sail from Odesa on Monday bound for Lebanon, under a safe passage deal brokered by Turkey and the United Nations.

The Joint Coordination Centre in Istanbul, which groups Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and United Nations personnel, said two ships would leave from Chornomorsk and one from Odesa on Friday.

"The three outbound vessels are estimated to depart in the morning from their respective ports," it said.

From Chornomorsk, the Polarnet would leave for Karasu in Turkey with 12,000 metric tons of corn and the Rojen would take 13,041 tons of corn to Teesport in Britain.

From Odesa, the Navistar would take 33,000 tons of corn to Ringaskiddy in Ireland.

The Turkish bulk carrier Osprey S, flying the flag of Liberia, was expected to arrive in Ukraine's Chornomorsk port on Friday, the regional administration of Odesa said. It would be the first ship to arrive at a Ukrainian port during the war.

As of Thursday afternoon, Osprey S was anchored in the Sea of Marmara, around 1km off Istanbul's Asian coast, along with other ships waiting to cross the Bosphorus in to the Black Sea, according to a Reuters journalist.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine on Feb 24, sparking the biggest conflict in Europe since World War Two and causing a global energy and food crisis.

Ukraine and Russia produce about one third of global wheat and Russia is Europe's main energy supplier.

Eastern fighting 'hell'

After five-months of fighting, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky this week described the pressure his armed forces were under in the eastern Donbas region as "hell".

Moscow is seeking to control the largely Russian-speaking Donbas, comprised of Luhansk and Donetsk provinces, where pro-Moscow separatists gained control of territory after the Kremlin annexed Crimea to the south in 2014.

Zelensky spoke of fierce fighting around the town of Avdiivka and the fortified village of Pisky, where Kyiv has acknowledged its Russian foe's "partial success" in recent days.