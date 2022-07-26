The energy crisis will deepen

Today’s global energy crisis could turn out to be even worse than what the world experienced in the 1970s. Much will depend on more informed collaboration between governments and industry leaders, with policymakers properly understanding and managing the energy flows on which modern economies depend.

Daniel Yergin
Today's energy crisis did not begin with Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but rather last year, when energy demand surged. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (PROJECT SYNDICATE) - Is today's energy crisis as serious as similar previous ones - particularly the 1970s oil shocks? That question is being asked around the world, with consumers hit by high prices, businesses worried about energy supplies, political leaders and central bankers struggling with inflation, and countries confronting balance of payments pressures.

So, yes, this energy crisis is as serious. In fact, today's crisis is potentially worse. In the 1970s, only oil was involved, whereas this crisis encompasses natural gas, coal, and even the nuclear fuel cycle. In addition to stoking inflation, today's crisis is transforming a previously global market into one that is fragmented and more vulnerable to disruption, crimping economic growth.

