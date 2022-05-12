Sweden plans to send NATO application next week: Swedish daily Expressen

Sweden's parliament will debate the security situation on May 16, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
13 min ago

STOCKHOLM (REUTERS) - Sweden's government plans to submit an application to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) next week, following neighbour Finland in re-writing its post-World War II security policy in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, daily Expressen said on Thursday.

Sweden's parliament will debate the security situation on Monday and Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson will then call a special cabinet meeting where the formal decision to apply will be taken, Expressen said, citing unnamed sources.

An application will be sent directly after that, assuming nothing unexpected occurs, sources told Expressen.

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special military operation", Sweden and Finland have both been widely expected to seek greater security by joining Nato and abandon decades of military non-alignment.

An all-party review of Swedish security policy is due to report its findings tomorrow and the ruling Social Democrats are still debating whether to switch policy and support an application.

The party is due to take a decision on Sunday. Earlier on Thursday, Finland's President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin said the country must apply to join the Nato military alliance "without delay", heaping pressure on Sweden to follow suit.

Finland is Sweden's closest military ally and the only other Nordic country not to be a member of Nato.

More On This Topic
Finland must apply for Nato membership without delay, say Finnish leaders
Finland and Sweden on the verge of Nato membership - another Putin own goal

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top