Finland must apply for Nato membership without delay, say Finnish leaders in major policy shift

Finnish PM Sanna Marin (left) and President Sauli Niinisto at a press conference in February. PHOTO: AFP
HELSINKI (REUTERS) - Finland should submit an application to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) military alliance, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin said in a joint statement on Thursday (May 12), a major policy shift triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Finland must apply for Nato membership without delay," Mr Niinisto and Ms Marin said in a joint statement.

Finland, which shares a 1,300km border and a difficult past with Russia, has previously remained outside Nato to maintain friendly relations with its eastern neighbour.

